Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VNQ opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

