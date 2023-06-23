Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $34.45 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

