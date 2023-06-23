Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $15.20 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.75 by ($15.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 1,828.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 7.93% of Performance Shipping worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

