Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,816 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.