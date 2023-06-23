1,276 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $284.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

