CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

