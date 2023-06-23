National Bank of Canada FI Has $136.98 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $136,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $524.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.27 and its 200-day moving average is $492.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

