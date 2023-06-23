Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $377.80 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.07 and a 200-day moving average of $365.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

