Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

