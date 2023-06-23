McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 4.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 62.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 41,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

