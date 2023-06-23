Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,990 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2,076.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 62.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

