Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

