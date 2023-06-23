Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $211,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

