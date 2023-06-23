iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.06. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.