iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.06. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.