Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.80.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.