Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

