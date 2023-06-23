Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

