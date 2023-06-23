Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Walt Disney by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Walt Disney by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 292,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 119,109 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

DIS stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.