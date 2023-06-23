LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 386 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

