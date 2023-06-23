Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

