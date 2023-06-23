2,017 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.