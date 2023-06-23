Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. Walt Disney accounts for 5.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

