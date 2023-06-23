Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

