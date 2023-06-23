The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.