Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

