Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI opened at $230.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

