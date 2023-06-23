Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

