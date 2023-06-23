GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

GMS stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock worth $71,920,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,251 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in GMS by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

