General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 35,610.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

