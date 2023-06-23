Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

