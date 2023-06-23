Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.