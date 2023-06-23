Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 77 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA opened at $377.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

