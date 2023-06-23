Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $319.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

