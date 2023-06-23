Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

