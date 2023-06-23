Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

