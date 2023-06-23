Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 825 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $108.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

