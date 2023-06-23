Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 472,530 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of CSX worth $32,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

