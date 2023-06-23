National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 264,587 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 420.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,587 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of Allstate worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.1% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 308,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 124,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

