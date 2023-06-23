Epiq Partners LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $438.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

