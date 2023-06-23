MBL Wealth LLC Has $615,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.36 and a 200-day moving average of $407.06. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

