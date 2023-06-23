Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 559 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $237.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

