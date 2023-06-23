Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases Shares of 869 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.