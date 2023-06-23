Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 28,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 68.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $195.60 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average is $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

