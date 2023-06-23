Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 391 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $3,917,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $463.43 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

