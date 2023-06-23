Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.22 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Adobe by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,641,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $19,202,668. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $477.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.08 and its 200 day moving average is $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

