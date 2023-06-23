Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

