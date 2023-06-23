Country Trust Bank Takes $65,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

