Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.