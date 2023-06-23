The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Cut by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

