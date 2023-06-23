Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

